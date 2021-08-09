‘Feeling of inevitability’ among Tamworth residents with lockdown imminent

The NSW Premier has announced a week-long lockdown for the Tamworth area from 5pm today.

While no cases were recorded in the area, Tamworth will be plunged into lockdown after a Newcastle woman travelled there while infectious.

NSW recorded one death and 283 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 64 people infectious in the community.

Tamworth Mayor Col Murray told Jim Wilson his “pragmatic” community were expecting precautions to be taken, particularly given the infected person came into contact with so many residents.

“There’s almost a feeling of inevitability.

“This … probably came as not a huge surprise.”

Image: Nine News