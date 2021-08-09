2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • ‘Feeling of inevitability’ among Tamworth..

‘Feeling of inevitability’ among Tamworth residents with lockdown imminent

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19Tamworth
Article image for ‘Feeling of inevitability’ among Tamworth residents with lockdown imminent

The NSW Premier has announced a week-long lockdown for the Tamworth area from 5pm today.

While no cases were recorded in the area, Tamworth will be plunged into lockdown after a Newcastle woman travelled there while infectious.

NSW recorded one death and 283 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 64 people infectious in the community.

Tamworth Mayor Col Murray told Jim Wilson his “pragmatic” community were expecting precautions to be taken, particularly given the infected person came into contact with so many residents.

“There’s almost a feeling of inevitability.

“This … probably came as not a huge surprise.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from Tamworth

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873