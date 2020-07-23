Sydney residents evacuated after unit begins to crack

Residents have been forced to evacuate a building in Sydney’s Inner West after cracks began to appear.

Emergency services are responding to reports of damage at the three-level block in Ashfield.

Some internal doors became stuck because the building had shifted.

The residents have been taken to an evacuation centre.

Detective acting superintendent Despa Fitzgerald told Ben Fordham they were responding to reports of cracks in the walls and tiles.

“One of the residents did say he heard some growling and some movement, that has subsided.

“There is no fear at this stage of any collapse but we are looking into the structural engineering of the building before we allow any residents to go back inside.”

Image: 7 News