Sydney Deputy Principal charged with online child exploitation

A deputy principal from a school in north-west Sydney has been charged with online child exploitation offences.

Ben Fordham has revealed the accused is Damian Wanstall, a deputy principal at Kellyville High School.

Earlier this month, Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from the Hills District.

Police will allege Wanstall thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl when he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations.

It will be further alleged he made arrangements to meet and pay the child for sex.

The 47-year-old will face court today.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard told Ray Hadley it’s a team effort to uncover these alleged crimes.

“We have a unit of people that actively engage online.”

Image: NSW Police