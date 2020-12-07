Sydney Deputy Principal charged with online child exploitation
A deputy principal from a school in north-west Sydney has been charged with online child exploitation offences.
Ben Fordham has revealed the accused is Damian Wanstall, a deputy principal at Kellyville High School.
Earlier this month, Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from the Hills District.
Police will allege Wanstall thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl when he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations.
It will be further alleged he made arrangements to meet and pay the child for sex.
The 47-year-old will face court today.
Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard told Ray Hadley it’s a team effort to uncover these alleged crimes.
“We have a unit of people that actively engage online.”
