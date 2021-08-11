St Marys aged care worker tests positive to COVID-19

A staff member at the SummitCare aged care facility in St Marys has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning.

In a memo to relatives of residents, the SummitCare CEO said the woman worked only one day shift while infectious, on Saturday August 7.

Infection control precautions have since been taken.

“The majority of our residents and staff are fully immunised with the exception of only a few who chose not to participate.

“All staff who have worked shifts at the same time as this nurse have been advised to stay at home, be tested and isolate.”

