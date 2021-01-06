SCG ban list grows in light of Melbourne COVID connection

More Sydneysiders will be banned from attending the New Year’s Test at the SCG, Health Minister Brad Hazzard has announced.

The state has recorded only four new cases of community transmission, but a case in Melbourne who attended the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on December 27 has sparked additional concerns.

Those who attended the second Test and were seated in zone five of the Great Southern Stand will be fined $1000 if they attempt to gain entry to the SCG, as will the residents and workers of Wentworthville, Belmore, Auburn, Birrong, Berala, Lidcombe, Potts Hill, Regents Park, and Rookwood.

“I know it’s a tough ask, but it’s absolutely necessary to keep NSW residents safe,” Mr Hazzard said.

“You may think that you won’t get caught; I can assure you that there has been plenty of evidence already of citizens willing to speak up and tell us when someone’s doing the wrong thing.”

Wearing a face mask will be now be mandatory for all attendees except when eating or drinking.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has encouraged those attending the Test to drive where possible and avoid public transport where possible.

Despite preferring attendees to drive, transport to the event will be ramped up to ensure social distancing.

“We’re going to deliver an extra 450 services,” he told Mark Levy.

“We are maintaining the services for 50 per cent capacity when we know that there’s going to be 25.”

Image: Nine News