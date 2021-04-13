BREAKING | Returned traveller dies in quarantine from coronavirus complications

An Australian man aged in his 80s has died in quarantine due to complications related to coronavirus.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young announced the death this morning.

The man was a returned traveller, having arrived from the Philippines via Papua New Guinea on March 20.

He tested positive for the virus on March 25 and was admitted to The Prince Charles Hospital, where he died in care late yesterday.

His death will be counted in the state’s official figures despite having acquired the virus overseas, as he was diagnosed with the virus in Queensland.

Image: Nine News