BREAKING | Restrictions tightened as NSW records highest 2021 case numbers

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced tighter restrictions as NSW records its highest number of cases since the beginning of the eastern suburbs outbreak.

44 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today, but only 10 cases were in isolation for the entirety of their infectious period.

The Premier expects numbers to increase substantially in the days ahead.

All areas currently under stay-at-home orders will be restricted from exercising outdoors in groups of 10 to two, with the exception of household groups.

Exercise can only be undertaken within your local government area, or within 10km of where you live.

No carpooling will be permitted.

The only people permitted to enter a home are members of that household, with the exception of essential care.

The Premier stressed the importance of avoiding shopping wherever possible, opting for online options.

“Browsing is not allowed, whether you’re in a supermarket or anywhere else.”

From Sunday, funerals will be reduced to 10 people, in what the Premier described as a “heartbreaking” restriction.

“Unfortunately we have no option; we have to take this action.

“I need everybody to be shocked.

“If we chose to live with the virus with only nine per cent of the population vaccinated, we would see thousands and thousands of hospitalisations and deaths.

“We need to get as close to that zero number as possible before we open back up.”

Daily case numbers since June 26:

June 26 – 29

June 27 – 30

June 28 – 18

June 29 – 19

June 30 – 22

July 1 – 24

July 2 – 31

July 3 – 35

July 4 – 16

July 5 – 35

July 6 – 18

July 7 – 27

July 8 – 38

July 9 – 44

