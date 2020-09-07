2GB
Ray Hadley confirms Anthony Griffin as next Dragons coach

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Ray Hadley has broken the news that the Continuous Call Team’s own Anthony Griffin will be the St George-Illawarra Dragons’ next head coach.

Ray shared with Mark Levy and Billy Slater his insider scoop.

“After pouring over the applications from David Furner [and] Dean Young, Anthony Griffin will coach the St George-Illawarra side from 2021.”

Hook’s experience made him a desirable candidate, Ray said.

“They want a steady hand there to guide them through what’s been a difficult period in their history, and they’ll have to bounce back with Griffin at the helm.”

Billy said Hook will make “a good man manager” at the Dragons.

“He’s spent a lot of time under Wayne Bennett, and had that same persona about him.”

A supportive coaching team, Billy said, will be key to his success.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

