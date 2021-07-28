Prime Minister explains why he won’t bring back JobKeeper despite payment boost

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a further increase to Commonwealth support payments as of next week.

Both COVID disaster payment recipients and JobSeeker recipients will be eligible for an increase.

$750 will be paid weekly to those who have lost more than 20 hours of work, and $450 to those who have lost more than eight.

Those on welfare will also now receive $200 extra per week.

With Greater Sydney to be locked down for at least a further four weeks, the boost is a “necessary” measure, Mr Morrison said.

So far, $411.7 million has been paid into the pockets of 463,500 people in NSW suffering financial distress.

Jim Wilson pointed out to the Prime Minister that the payments now equal those provided under last year’s JobKeeper program, and asked why the government hasn’t reinstated it.

“Because it’s complicated, it doesn’t go direct, it doesn’t go to casuals … it depends on who your employer is,” he responded.

“It’s not flexible enough, it can’t be targeted to particular states.”

Jim Wilson: “Were there too many rorts in JobKeeper?” Scott Morrison: “No, that wasn’t it, it was just a different scheme for a different problem. Jim Wilson: “So, categorically, it’s not coming back?” Scott Morrison: “There’s no need for it. This is better, is my point.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Prime Minister summarise the new measures

Image: Nine News