Compulsory superannuation is approaching its 30th birthday.

While the Super Guarantee rate has increased over time, much more has changed about Australian society – presenting new challenges to life after work.

A special six-part Breaking Politics ‘Break Out’ podcast series is putting Super through its paces, examining where it’s working, where it’s failing and a range of potential reforms.

Hosted by Cam Reddin, Breaking Politics – A Super Future provides expert commentary and analysis of the great Australian super debate.

Episode 1: Supersize Me

Examining the purpose of super, how well its objectives are defined and the key problem areas identified for reform.

Episode 2: Super Short – (Coming April 9)

Retirees of today have missed out on the full effect of super. How will they make up the gap? Should other avenues be explored to protect older Australians from retirement poverty?