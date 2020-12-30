2GB
NSW Premier tightens New Year’s Eve restrictions as new cluster emerges

4 hours ago
National Nine News
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has imposed tougher restrictions for New Year’s Eve celebrations in light of an expanding spread of COVID-19 cases. 

18 new cases of community transmission have been diagnosed to 8pm on Tuesday.

Nine are linked to the northern beaches cluster, while six are linked to the emerging Croydon cluster, which health authorities expect to grow further.

Gatherings across all of Greater Sydney will now be restricted to 5 visitors per household until further notice, down from 10.

Outdoor gatherings have been reduced from 50 people to 30.

The Premier advised all Sydneysiders to stay home to bring in the New Year.

“The Croydon cluster demonstrates what happens when we have those larger family gatherings.

“We don’t want New Year’s Eve to be a super spreader.”

 

Image: Nine News

