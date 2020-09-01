BREAKING | NSW Premier announces border bubble

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the widening of a border bubble at the Victorian border from Friday.

The new border region will extend 50 kilometres either side of the NSW-Victoria border.

People with a residents’ permit within this region will be able to travel to the other side of the border to obtain necessary goods or services, for care or compassionate reasons, and to attend work or school.

Currently, Victorian border residents with permits to enter NSW must stay within a 2.5-kilometre zone.

“We won’t leave the border closed a day longer than we need to,” Ms Berejiklian assured.