NSW government closes loophole for retail and workplace QR check-ins

NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello has announced all supermarkets and shopping centres will now be required to use Service NSW QR codes.

Ray Hadley raised concerns ‘essential shopping’ trips could become super-spreaders, with no quick means of contact tracing.

All retailers and workplaces, including supermarkets and takeaway food retailers, will be legally required to enforce check-ins from July 12, following the Greater Sydney lockdown.

“From that point forward, everybody should be on the system.”

However, Mr Dominello stressed businesses with significant foot traffic during the lockdown should not wait until July 12, and should set up their check-in “as a matter of urgency”.

The full list of venues requiring Service NSW QR check-ins are:

Retail businesses and supermarkets

Individual shops within shopping centres

Shopping centres will also be asked to display QR codes at entry points where practicable

Gyms

Offices, including call centres

Manufacturing and warehousing

Universities and TAFE

Schools including teachers and visitors (such as parents and contractors) but excluding students.

Image: NSW Health