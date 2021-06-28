‘It’s not rocket science!’ Ray Hadley urges fix for NSW’s Achilles’ heel

A gaping weak point in NSW’s contact tracing is forecast to take ‘a few days’ to fix, placing the state’s lockdown at risk of extension.

Listeners have reported to Ray Hadley a number of grocery stores are not providing QR codes for shoppers to check in for contact tracing.

Leading brands such as Woolworths, Coles and Aldi are among those being named by listeners.

Ray contacted the Premier’s office and was told Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello will have the issue solved in ‘a few days’.

“It shouldn’t take a few days for the Premier to do that,” Ray said.

“No good waiting two or three days, the bloody lockdown will be over!”

Ray said Mr Dominello has the capacity to resolve the issue within a few phone calls.

“Contact the owners of these stores and simply say to the CEOs ‘put the QR code in place’.

“It’s not rocket science, but sometimes you wonder.”

Ray later spoke to Mr Dominello, who explained the stores will “get a rude shock” as health orders are “drafted in the coming days”.

But Ray was unconvinced, saying “surely to goodness a man with your capabilities can pick up the phone to the boss of Aldi Australia.”

“We’re speaking to Minister Hazzard and he’s currently in the process of drafting the orders,” Mr Dominello responded.

“They have to play their role in this fight against COVID.”

