2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • ‘Staggering’: Mother of COVID-positive removalists..

‘Staggering’: Mother of COVID-positive removalists found dead

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
covid-19
Article image for ‘Staggering’: Mother of COVID-positive removalists found dead

The mother of two Sydney removalists who tested positive to COVID-19 has been found dead in their south-west Sydney home.

Police in PPE have roped off the scene in Green Valley, and NSW Health have confirmed the woman had also contracted COVID-19.

Nine News reporter Laura Tunstall told Luke Grant the COVID-positive brothers, who broke health orders by travelling to regional NSW while knowingly infected, were understood to be isolating with their mother.

“Police received a call just after 9 o’clock this morning, a concern for welfare.

“When they arrived, they found the body of the woman – who is aged in her 50s – inside the home.”

The death is the fifth in NSW linked to the current outbreak.

“This is staggering,” Luke said.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest details

Image: Twitter/Laura Tunstall

Luke Grant
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873