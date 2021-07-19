‘Staggering’: Mother of COVID-positive removalists found dead

The mother of two Sydney removalists who tested positive to COVID-19 has been found dead in their south-west Sydney home.

Police in PPE have roped off the scene in Green Valley, and NSW Health have confirmed the woman had also contracted COVID-19.

Nine News reporter Laura Tunstall told Luke Grant the COVID-positive brothers, who broke health orders by travelling to regional NSW while knowingly infected, were understood to be isolating with their mother.

“Police received a call just after 9 o’clock this morning, a concern for welfare.

“When they arrived, they found the body of the woman – who is aged in her 50s – inside the home.”

The death is the fifth in NSW linked to the current outbreak.

“This is staggering,” Luke said.

