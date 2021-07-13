2GB
Mandatory COVID testing for travelling Fairfield workers

4 hours ago
The NSW Premier has announced mandatory COVID tests for essential workers from the Fairfield LGA.

Health orders have been amended to include mandatory testing every three days for anyone who lives in the Fairfield LGA and works outside the Fairfield LGA.

These essential workers will not have to isolate in between tests, as long as they don’t have any symptoms.

89 new cases have been recorded, with 21 of those infectious in the community.

A second death has been recorded, a man from the Eastern Suburbs in his 70s.

 

Image: Nine News

