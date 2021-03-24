‘The best news ever’: NSW to break out into song and dance from Monday

Major restrictions will be lifted in NSW as the state continues its streak of no COVID-19 community transmission.

From Monday, there will no caps on funerals, guests at a home, or wedding, the NSW Premier announced.

However, the 2sqm rule still applies at venues.

There will no longer be any restrictions on singing and dancing.

Masks will no longer be compulsory on public transport, but it is highly recommended.

Wedding singer and vocal coach Chantelle Stratton told Jim Wilson “it’s the best news ever”.

“I’ve kept myself in pitch perfect condition!”

She welcomed in particular the positive impact for religious services.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

There are hopes the eased restrictions will help revive Sydney’s nightlife, as Sydneysiders “dust off their dancing shoes”.

NSW 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues told Jim the recovery of the night economy will require collaboration across industries.

“We want to get out and about, and remind [everyone] what a wonderful experience it is to be out of the house and enjoying your city again.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News