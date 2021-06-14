Isaiah Papali’i handed ‘farcical’ punishment for knee-to-head tackle

Paramatta Eels star Isaiah Papali’i will receive a monetary fine after dropping his knee into Tigers player Luciano Leilua’s face.

Ray Hadley has been informed Papali’i will not be required to serve a suspension, but has received a $1150 fine.

“The indication is that the knee to the head on the player … was not delivered with any great force,” Ray reported.

“I don’t give a bugger whether it’s great force or not!

“It’s a deliberate act, kneeing a person in the head.”

Ray said the penalty was an embarrassment following the code’s crackdown on head knocks.

“That’s embarrassing. That’s embarrassing to you, Peter V’landys, it’s embarrassing to the ARL Commission.

“It’s one thing to have an independent match review committee, it’s another thing to have an absolute farce!

“If that’s the best the match review committee can do, it might be time, Peter, to move the match review committee on.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s fiery criticism in full

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images