Infected Papua New Guinea crew spark race to test and trace Sydney wharfies

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley has been tipped off to an unfolding COVID-19 emergency, as health authorities race to contact trace wharfies at Port Botany.

It’s understood on April 1, a ship carrying liquid gas arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea.

By the time it returned to its home port, 11 crew members had been infected with COVID-19.

Australian port workers must adhere to strict health protocols, including the wearing of PPE, when unloading international cargo.

Ray called in to Wide World of Sports with the breaking story, telling Mark Levy Health Minister Brad Hazzard has confirmed an investigation is underway.

“The problem is, NSW Health only found out about this today. It’s been bubbling along at Port Botany for a couple of weeks.

“They’re now chasing their tails trying to find out whether someone’s been back in the community who may be positive off the ship.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Nine News

