BREAKING | Health alerts for Bondi, Vaucluse, North Ryde after new COVID-19 case

A man in his 60s in Bondi has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a health alert for eight venues.

The man works in hotel airport transfers as a driver, though the chain of transmission has not been identified.

He took a saliva test yesterday, which was confirmed positive today by a PCR test and will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Contact tracing and genome sequencing are underway, but NSW Health say the man’s job involves transporting international flight crews.

Anyone who attended the 1.45pm screening of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, in Cinema 1 at Events Cinema Bondi Junction is a close contact of the case, and must isolate for 14 days regardless of their test result.

Anyone who attended the following casual contact locations must get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result:

Belle Cafe, Vaucluse on Friday 11 June from 9.15am to 9.50am, Saturday 12 June from 10.20am to 10.45am and 1.20pm to 1.50pm, Sunday 13 June from 11.30am to 12pm, and Tuesday 15 June from 9.50am to 10.25am

Sourdough Bakery, Bondi Junction on Friday 11 June from 12.40pm to 1.10pm

David Jones, Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June from 11am to 11.40am

Myer, Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June from11.40am to 12.15pm

Washoku, Vaucluse on Saturday 12 June from 12pm to 1.30pm

Events Cinemas, Bondi Junction (all screenings other than Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) on Sunday 13 June from 1.30pm to 4pm

Rocco’s, Vaucluse on Monday 14 June from 10.55am to 11.30am

Celeste Catering Macquarie Park Cemetery Cafe, North Ryde on Tuesday 15 June from 1pm to 1.20pm

