BREAKING | Greater Sydney joins four LGAs in two-week lockdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that Greater Sydney will enter a two week lockdown from 6pm tonight.

The stay-at-home orders for four Sydney local government areas will be expanded to the rest of the Greater Sydney area, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong, until midnight Friday July 9.

The four reasons to leave home remain for exercise, shopping for necessities, work or education where working at home is not an option, and to provide medical or compassionate care.

Community sport will not be permitted during this period. Weddings will not be permitted from midnight tomorrow (Sunday June 27).

Funerals will be limited to one person per four square metres with a cap of 100 people, and masks must be worn indoors.

The stay-at-home orders apply also to anyone who has been in Greater Sydney since June 21.

Restrictions have also been introduced for the rest of the state, including a limit of five visitors per household and compulsory mask-wearing indoors.

Singing is not allowed, or dancing except for wedding parties, and the one person per four square metres rule will apply.

The Premier said support packages for businesses are to be announced.

“I can’t predict what the future holds, but I’d rather be in NSW than anywhere else in the world.”

Image: NSW Health