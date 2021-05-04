2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Firefighters in hospital after blaze..

Firefighters in hospital after blaze breaks out at Balmain candle shop

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Balmain
Article image for Firefighters in hospital after blaze breaks out at Balmain candle shop

Two firefighters have been taken to hospital with minor burns after a fire broke out at an Inner West candle shop.

Listener Larry has sent Ben Fordham Live footage of firefighters responding to a blast at the Balmain candle shop on Beattie St.

NSW Fire and Rescue is battling the blaze on the ground floor of a two-level building.

 

 

Larry told Ben Fordham the road is blocked off at several points.

“The owner is on the payment, with his head in his hands.

“As you can imagine, he’s distraught.”

Press PLAY below to hear Larry explain the scene

Ben Fordham
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873