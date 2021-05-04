Firefighters in hospital after blaze breaks out at Balmain candle shop

Two firefighters have been taken to hospital with minor burns after a fire broke out at an Inner West candle shop.

Listener Larry has sent Ben Fordham Live footage of firefighters responding to a blast at the Balmain candle shop on Beattie St.

NSW Fire and Rescue is battling the blaze on the ground floor of a two-level building.

Larry told Ben Fordham the road is blocked off at several points.

“The owner is on the payment, with his head in his hands.

“As you can imagine, he’s distraught.”

