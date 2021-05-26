2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pilot, wife and baby ‘really..

Pilot, wife and baby ‘really lucky’ as light plane makes emergency landing

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight & Jim Wilson
Collaroy
Article image for Pilot, wife and baby ‘really lucky’ as light plane makes emergency landing

A light plane has conducted a dramatic emergency landing on Collaroy Beach. 

Listener Mike told Deborah Knight he and his friend witnessed the plane land on the beachfront near Narrabeen.

“This plane just floats past us really close and really low, losing altitude really fast,” he said.

“He ended up being around 800 metres away from where I was standing.”

NSW Ambulance has confirmed the two occupants were uninjured in the landing.

Press PLAY below to hear Listener Mike’s full witness report

NSW Ambulance Inspector Dave Stubbs told Jim Wilson the pilot was a 26-year-old male with his 30-year-old wife and one-year-old son on board.

“It’s been really fortunate today … they’re really lucky.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: NSW Ambulance / Twitter 

Deborah Knight & Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873