Pilot, wife and baby ‘really lucky’ as light plane makes emergency landing

A light plane has conducted a dramatic emergency landing on Collaroy Beach.

Listener Mike told Deborah Knight he and his friend witnessed the plane land on the beachfront near Narrabeen.

“This plane just floats past us really close and really low, losing altitude really fast,” he said.

“He ended up being around 800 metres away from where I was standing.”

NSW Ambulance has confirmed the two occupants were uninjured in the landing.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Dave Stubbs told Jim Wilson the pilot was a 26-year-old male with his 30-year-old wife and one-year-old son on board.

“It’s been really fortunate today … they’re really lucky.”

Image: NSW Ambulance / Twitter