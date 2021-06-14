BREAKING | Immigration Minister addresses decision on Biloela family

The Immigration Minister has announced the Biloela family will be allowed to live in Perth while the youngest daughter is treated in hospital.

“The family will now reside in suburban Perth through a community detention placement, close to schools and support services, while the youngest child receives medical treatment from the nearby Perth Children’s Hospital and as the family pursues ongoing legal matters,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said.

Mr Hawke stressed this decision “does not create a pathway to a visa”. (Full statement below)

The Sri Lankan family were sent to Christmas Island two years ago, removed from Biloela where they had settled, and had been awaiting deportation ever since.

Minister Hawke told Ben Fordham the government stands by its border protection policies.

“Other people have been returning to Sri Lanka from Australia and all parts of the world.

“The civil war’s been over since 2009, it’s been safe for people to do so.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce told Ben Fordham the government needs to think about the children.

“If you get a sense, ‘oh they beat you’ – maybe they did. But what was the price of you winning?

“The price of you winning was you’re gonna send two Australian girls off to a country they were never born in and that’s not a price worth paying.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview