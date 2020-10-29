2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brazen thief caught on camera stealing from Sydney restaurant

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
HaymarketHo JiakRobberySydney CBD

A restaurant in Sydney’s CBD is offering a reward for anyone who can identify the man who allegedly stole their till and tip jar.

CCTV vision from the Ho Jiak Malaysian restaurant in Haymarket shows the thief’s face clearly.

Click PLAY below to see the vision

Ray Hadley
Crime
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873