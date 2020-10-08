Brad Hazzard demands evidence for QLD Premier’s ‘ridiculous’ deadline

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has hit back at the Queensland Premier’s contact tracing deadline.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared NSW has 48 hours to trace the source of eight new COVID-19 infections before the 28-day clock for borders to reopen resets.

Mr Hazzard labelled the deadline “complete rubbish”, and told Deborah Knight there needs to be evidence for Queensland’s border management.

“Compassion and care and caution can all be applied in a sensible way, and not with a blanket rule from the top that the answer’s no, and you’ve got to do this within 48 hours or the deal’s off.

“I mean, it’s just ridiculous actually.”

