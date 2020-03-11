2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brad Fittler slams ‘stupidity’ of Bulldogs players

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
CANTERBURY BULLDOGSNRLWide World of Sports

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler says the actions of the Canterbury Bulldogs players have brought the game into disrepute.

Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down after it was discovered they brought two teenage girls back to their hotel room during a high school visit.

The NRL are investigating the breach of conduct, but there is no police investigation.

Bulldogs CEO Adam Hill says “There is an investigation currently going on, there’s a number of sensitivity matters around this, that clearly breached the game’s and the club’s code of conduct.”

Fittler says “The fact is, it wasn’t illegal, and the level of stupidity was incredible from the players.”

The behaviour also cost the club a reported $2 million sponsorship deal with Rashays.

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments.

Image: Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.