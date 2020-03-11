Brad Fittler slams ‘stupidity’ of Bulldogs players

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler says the actions of the Canterbury Bulldogs players have brought the game into disrepute.

Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down after it was discovered they brought two teenage girls back to their hotel room during a high school visit.

The NRL are investigating the breach of conduct, but there is no police investigation.

Bulldogs CEO Adam Hill says “There is an investigation currently going on, there’s a number of sensitivity matters around this, that clearly breached the game’s and the club’s code of conduct.”

Fittler says “The fact is, it wasn’t illegal, and the level of stupidity was incredible from the players.”

The behaviour also cost the club a reported $2 million sponsorship deal with Rashays.

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments.

Image: Getty/ Cameron Spencer