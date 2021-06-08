2GB
Brad Fittler reveals ‘good omen’ for NSW Blues at final training session

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
The NSW Blues have taken to the field at Townsville Stadium for their final training session ahead of tomorrow night’s State of Origin opener.

NSW coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Jim Wilson the Blues had a remarkably warm reception.

“As we were pulling the bus in there was a couple of cars went past, and three of the four actually called out ‘New South Wales’.

“I’ve never heard that while I was in Townsville before, so could be a good omen!”

Jim Wilson
Rugby LeagueSports
