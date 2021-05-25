2GB
Brad Fittler disappointed to lose key Blues players, ‘but that’s the fun of it’

60 mins ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is preparing to name his State of Origin squad on Sunday, minus a sidelined Victor Radley.

Freddy admitted to Mark Levy it’s “very” disappointing to lose Radley, who is out for at least two matches over dangerous contact and high tackle charges.

The coach “used to be” on the edge of seat to see if his squad would make it through the weekend without causing or succumbing to injuries.

“There’s obviously some key players there that you’d love to get through, because they’ve been part of the group, and mostly play in key positions.

“But at the end of the day you can’t control any of that – I’ve got a pencil with a rubber on the end of it.

“I’ve had to use [it] a couple of times over the weekend, but that’s the fun of it.”

