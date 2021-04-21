2GB
Brad Fittler calls for jail time amid Parramatta Eels lewd video leak

37 mins ago
Mark Levy
A Parramatta Eels player has been filmed without his consent while engaging in a consensual sex act, the club says.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler wants to see the videographer jailed, and called on “the government and the law … to make a statement” as the NRL have.

“It was none of his business, what they were doing in there,” he told Mark Levy.

“You walk anywhere, and people grab out their phones to start videoing you – it’s just a joke!”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

