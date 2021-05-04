Boxing promoter’s spray a first for undefeated Paul Gallen

Paul Gallen has returned fire at Justis Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan after he described the former rugby league star as “nothing more than a circus fighting bum”.

Gal told Mark Levy he’s used to copping a sledge, but this is the first time that particular insult has been hurled his way.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a bum.

“Boxing people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

“Everyone I fight’s never good enough, now I’m fighting the prodigy of Australian boxing.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images