Boxing promoter’s spray a first for undefeated Paul Gallen

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Dean LonerganJustis HuniPAUL GALLEN
Article image for Boxing promoter’s spray a first for undefeated Paul Gallen

Paul Gallen has returned fire at Justis Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan after he described the former rugby league star as “nothing more than a circus fighting bum”.

Gal told Mark Levy he’s used to copping a sledge, but this is the first time that particular insult has been hurled his way.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a bum.

“Boxing people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

“Everyone I fight’s never good enough, now I’m fighting the prodigy of Australian boxing.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s response in full

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

 

Mark Levy
Sports
