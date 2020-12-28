Border reinforcements to slow flow of Queensland and South Australian pests

Regional communities are set for an economic and environmental boost with the upgrade of the NSW Border Wild Dog Fence.

The fence will be extended by 742 kilometres at the South Australia and Queensland borders, NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told John Stanley.

“We’ve designed the tender in a specific way, John, so that we can make sure that all of the materials, suppliers, contractors to actually build this fence … will all be sourced from rural and regional NSW.

“It’s about a $38 million project and we want to keep all the money in the bush.”

Image: Getty