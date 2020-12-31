2GB
Border communities swamped with traffic as Victorians flee back home

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Border closuredaniel andrewsKevin PoultonVictoriaWodonga
Article image for Border communities swamped with traffic as Victorians flee back home

The Victorian Premier’s sudden announcement of a border closure with all of NSW has forced thousands to pull the plug on their holidays and race home.

From midnight last night, returning Victorians will need to isolate at home for fourteen days, and those returning after midnight tonight will be put in hotel quarantine.

Mark Levy described the decision as a “kneejerk reaction”, with interstate Victorians given just a few hours to cross the border.

Wodonga Mayor Kevin Poulton told Mark the delays at the border, which peaked at five hours, have since begun to clear.

He believes a “national voice of reason” is needed to save border communities from further chaos.

“Empathy to anybody who is as confused as we are in our own local community about how these things come about and change so quickly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

NewsNSW
