Border blues: Locals fire up over ‘hugely frustrating’ new restrictions

A former NRL player turned Albury-based lawyer says the NSW-Victoria border communities are “hugely frustrated” with authorities.

Tighter restrictions between NSW and Victoria will come into force tonight, in an effort to limit travel across the border.

Everyone will have to apply for permits through Service NSW.

Residents and small business owners say they haven’t been consulted and they were “hugely frustrated”, Mike Eden said, telling Jim Wilson the border town is now effectively in lockdown.

“From the Tasman sea over to the South Australian border, no one has been consulted.

“Gladys hasn’t been down here: she’s got no idea.

“No one has spoken to the locals – no one has understands the community like the people here, no one has spoken to the mayors along the river.

“People in the bush get screwed when it’s drought, flood, bushfires, and now with the pandemic.

“It’s people in Macquarie Street making dumb decisions and not talking to the people down here.”

