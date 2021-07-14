Bondi resident under police guard sympathises with ‘fairly reasonable’ lockdown

Mother of two Sarah is confined to her apartment in Bondi Junction, after several residents of the block tested positive to COVID-19.

Out of the 29 households, five have positive cases with 11 residents in total infected.

The complex has been under total lockdown since Saturday, with residents told not to leave their homes at all, and has been under police guard since Monday.

“We are the first apartment building in NSW to be locked down into isolation.

“It sounds a bit extreme, but it’s fairly reasonable.

“If people were given notice … the first thing humans would probably do is rush to get supplies, which is the last thing you want to do.

“We may be the first one, but we probably won’t be the last if we don’t get a handle on it.”

Image: Google Maps