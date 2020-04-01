Bondi pop-up clinic established after surge in COVID-19 cases among beachgoers

A pop-up testing clinic has been set up in the Bondi Pavilion after a surge in coronavirus cases in the Bondi and Waverley areas.

Head of Infectious Disease at St Vincent’s Hospital Dr Gail Matthews tells Deborah Knight NSW Health needed to “ramp up community testing” in the emerging hotspot.

“Here at St. Vincent’s we’ve seen, over the last couple of weeks, a high number of cases of our COVID-positive patients coming from that area, particularly in young adults, often backpackers.”

The walk-in clinic opened at noon today and will be available to those who live and work around Bondi Junction from 8am til 4pm every day.

Dr Matthews says those who have or had symptoms – a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, and/or fever – will be swabbed.

Image: Getty Images/Jenny Evans

