2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bondi pop-up clinic established after surge in COVID-19 cases among beachgoers

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirusDr Gail Matthews

A pop-up testing clinic has been set up in the Bondi Pavilion after a surge in coronavirus cases in the Bondi and Waverley areas.

Head of Infectious Disease at St Vincent’s Hospital Dr Gail Matthews tells Deborah Knight NSW Health needed to “ramp up community testing” in the emerging hotspot.

“Here at St. Vincent’s we’ve seen, over the last couple of weeks, a high number of cases of our COVID-positive patients coming from that area, particularly in young adults, often backpackers.”

The walk-in clinic opened at noon today and will be available to those who live and work around Bondi Junction from 8am til 4pm every day.

Dr Matthews says those who have or had symptoms – a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, and/or fever – will be swabbed.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty Images/Jenny Evans

 

RELATED

Backpackers urged to social distance amid coronavirus cluster cases

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.