Bondi beachgoers’ unconventional loss-prevention entertains the lifeguards
Beachgoers trying to protect their belongings from thieves often take the risk of losing them in a different way, a Bondi lifeguard has explained.
Daniel ‘Beardy’ Mclaughlin told Deborah Knight so many beachgoers bury their items in the sand and misplace them, the lifeguards have even invested in a rake.
“[They say] ‘I buried it near that sign’ and I’m like ‘We move that sign all the time with the tide!’
“Don’t worry, you’ve only got a 50 square metre area to start searching.
“It’s entertaining. I tell you what, after 20 years working there, I still find it funny.”
The new season of Bondi Rescue premieres tonight on 10.