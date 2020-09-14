Bob Carr hits back at ‘staggering’ claims by NSW Nationals

Former NSW Premier Bob Carr has hit back at the Nationals after they called out his land management policies.

The Nationals have laid the blame on Mr Carr for locking up national parks that they believe led to horror bushfires and koala policy division.

He told Ben Fordham he doesn’t accept any criticism of his land management policies.

“I’m staggered by that, that Barilaro’s performance is being lobbed at me.

“Since I’ve stepped down there have been six premiers and the passage of 15 years, so if there’s anything to be addressed about my land management policies then they would’ve been addressed.

“The fact is, he’s been Deputy Premier since 2011, what have they done?”

Image: Nine News