Blues players praise ‘top guy’ Brad Fittler

NSW Blues players have come out singing the praises of coach Brad Fittler following news of his contract extension.

Blues lock Jake Trbojevic told Mark Levy the team are glad to have Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler on board for another season.

He said Freddy is popular with players, but knows when it’s time to get tough.

“He creates such a good environment in camp, it’s so enjoyable.

“Everyone who’s there really wants to be there: obviously it’s such a passionate jersey to wear.

“He’s a top guy, Freddy.”

Image: NSW Blues