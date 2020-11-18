Blues coach Brad Fittler confronts Queensland’s best team so far in Origin decider

Tonight’s State of Origin decider is set to be a spectacular finale with both teams giving it their all.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Mark Levy the Maroons are definitely bringing forward their best team of the series so far, but even surrounded by Queenslanders he’s confident his team will secure victory.

“As long as they can’t jump the fence mate, we’re all fair in love and war.”

2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the State of Origin competition, and Freddy has paid tribute to the rugby league fans.

“The players are always very grateful to the fans and the way they’ve adopted this game.

“It’s the best footy every year, it’s the most watched footy every year, it’s the most intense footy every year, and the players understand that.”

