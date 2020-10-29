Blues advisor Greg Alexander shuts down ‘outrageous’ Nathan Cleary concerns

Concerns over Panthers star Nathan Cleary’s mental readiness to join the NSW Origin side are misplaced, according to the coaching staff.

NSW Blues advisor Greg Alexander is on the Penrith Panthers’ board, and told Mark he agrees with Brad Fittler’s take on the issue.

“Nathan didn’t win the Dally M, but I thought Nathan was the player of the season.

“Gee we’ve jumped to conclusions about him being mentally scarred. Outrageous, I think that sort of talk is.”

While the national anthem backflip has been the Origin topic of the day, Mr Alexander said the uproar hasn’t affected the playing group.

“Players sing it, don’t sing it, if they want to play it, well that’s up to the NRL: they set the agenda.”

