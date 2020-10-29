2GB
NRL backflips on plan to scrap national anthem at Origin

4 hours ago
Andrew AbdoBRAD FITTLERnational anthemSTATE OF ORIGIN

The Australian Rugby League Commission has backflipped on a decision to dump the national anthem at the State of Origin.

The Daily Telegraph had reported the NRL would not play the national anthem at the State of Origin.

However, a public outcry has caused the game to overturn the decision.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Deborah Knight he didn’t realise they wanted to scrap it.

“It doesn’t bother me.

“I think an anthem is a good thing for a nation… if they don’t want to play it for whatever reason that’s up to them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo claimed the initial decision was supposed to be a reflection of the tribal rivalry between NSW and Queensland.

“This was never intended to be about politics, this wasn’t a politically motivated decision,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Based on the way people have interpreted it, we’ve changed.”

Mr Abdo couldn’t guarantee the NRL won’t consider dropping the anthem again in the future, but said he “wouldn’t imagine it’ll get back onto the table any time soon”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis 

