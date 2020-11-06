2GB
Blues advisor explains changes to lineup for State of Origin II

3 hours ago
James Willis
NSW Blues advisor Greg Alexander has explained the slate of changes made to the side in the wake of Queensland’s 18-14 game one victory.

Mr Alexander told James Willis Ryan Papenhuyzen wasn’t fit for game two, while captain Boyd Cordner ruled himself out.

Swapping out Luke Keary for Cody Walker, he said, was “a difficult decision” and two debutants – Isaah Yeo and Nathan Brown will join the side.

“Both had outstanding seasons.

“Isaah Yeo, while he played a loss to the Panthers this year, had the ability … [to have] some utility value for us.

“And Nathan Brown just brings a lot of energy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

