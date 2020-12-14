2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Blood was just going everywhere’:..

‘Blood was just going everywhere’: Survivor relives harrowing shark attack

8 hours ago
chris smith
Bite ClubDave Pearson
Article image for ‘Blood was just going everywhere’: Survivor relives harrowing shark attack

Dave Pearson has relived the shark attack that left him fearing for his life.

Dave created Bite Club after he was bitten by a shark at Crowdy Head on the mid-north coast in 2011.

The support group is made up of over 500 survivors, family members and first responders.

Dave told Chris Smith he didn’t recognise any signs of a shark in the water when he was attacked.

“A wave picked me up and drove me straight down to the bottom … then I got hit by the next four straight after that.

“That was when I realised things were really bad because I was drowning underwater and I went ‘sh*t, I’m going to die.'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873