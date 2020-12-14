‘Blood was just going everywhere’: Survivor relives harrowing shark attack

Dave Pearson has relived the shark attack that left him fearing for his life.

Dave created Bite Club after he was bitten by a shark at Crowdy Head on the mid-north coast in 2011.

The support group is made up of over 500 survivors, family members and first responders.

Dave told Chris Smith he didn’t recognise any signs of a shark in the water when he was attacked.

“A wave picked me up and drove me straight down to the bottom … then I got hit by the next four straight after that.

“That was when I realised things were really bad because I was drowning underwater and I went ‘sh*t, I’m going to die.'”

