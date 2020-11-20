Blacktown Hospital midwives ‘burning out’ as fears for newborns’ safety heightens

The NSW Industrial Relations Commission has sent nurses and midwives back to work at Blacktown Hospital after more than 150 staff walked off the job.

Five babies have died at Blacktown in less than two years, with the most recent death occurring just last week, prompting industrial action.

Negotiations will continue, with the union demanding 15 extra midwives be employed in various departments.

Midwife Anna told Jim Wilson the understaffing and lack of support is compromising their ability to do their jobs safely.

She said their ongoing complaints aren’t being heard by management, and fears the area’s high birthrate will continue to exacerbate the problem.

“We face each shift knowing that there probably isn’t going to be enough midwives for the number of women coming through our doors.

“They’ve built that massive new building and it’s fantastic … but without the manpower to actually provide the best quality care that we can, we’re all burning out.”

Image: Google Maps