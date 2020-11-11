Doctors union caught off guard by mass resignation of obstetricians

The Doctors Union says they were caught off guard after 20 obstetricians resigned from Blacktown Hospital.

The medical professionals resigned in protest over what they say is a lack of appropriate action taken to ensure their obstetrics unit is appropriately staffed.

It comes after the deaths of four newborns in an 18-month period.

The Doctors Union Executive Director Andrew Holland told Ben Fordham they weren’t aware of the intention to resign.

“There’s been no consultation with us. I don’t think it would have been the desired course of action we would have recommended.”

