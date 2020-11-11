2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Doctors union caught off guard by mass resignation of obstetricians

1 hour ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Andrew HollandBlacktown HospitalThe Doctors Union
Article image for Doctors union caught off guard by mass resignation of obstetricians

The Doctors Union says they were caught off guard after 20 obstetricians resigned from Blacktown Hospital.

The medical professionals resigned in protest over what they say is a lack of appropriate action taken to ensure their obstetrics unit is appropriately staffed.

It comes after the deaths of four newborns in an 18-month period.

The Doctors Union Executive Director Andrew Holland told Ben Fordham they weren’t aware of the intention to resign.

“There’s been no consultation with us. I don’t think it would have been the desired course of action we would have recommended.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873