Billy Slater’s new job recommendation for axed Stephen Kearney

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Rugby league legend Billy Slater reckons he’s found the perfect new role for recently-axed Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

Amid the upheaval at the Broncos after Anthony Seibold’s exit, Billy told Mark Levy Brisbane-based Kearney would be the “perfect candidate” for assistant coach.

“One thing you need as a head coach is you need good support around you: great assistant coaches, and great development coaches that individually develop their players.”

With the rumour mill swirling with head coach appointment theories, Billy said either Paul Green or Kevin Walters would be good choices.

“Whichever way they go, they’re going to get that DNA put back into the Broncos.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Getty Images/Pacific Press

Mark Levy
