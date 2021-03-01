Billy Slater warns of ‘really dangerous precedent’ in Joseph Suaalii exemption

Up-and-coming 17-year-old Joseph Suaalii has declared his own readiness to join the NRL, but some have their doubts.

The Sydney Roosters have applied to the ARLC for an exemption to allow an underage player to join to their ranks for the 2021 season.

Rugby league great Billy Slater voiced concerns for the young star’s mental and emotional capacity as well as his physical readiness, telling James Bracey the age limit exists for a reason.

“I don’t know how you can accept one person and decline the next person.

“It’s a really dangerous precedent to set, and I can’t see the NRL allowing him to play before his 18th birthday.

“What’s the damage of waiting til August, and then [he’s] eligible?”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images