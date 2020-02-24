He was one of the greatest fullbacks in rugby league history and now Billy Slater says Latrell Mitchell will get better over time in his transition to the back

Mitchell made the move in the off-season to South Sydney after winning his second straight premiership with the Roosters in 2019.

The 22-year-old played his first match at fullback for the Indigenous All Stars over the weekend since early on in his career with the Roosters.

Slater told Wide World of Sports radio Mitchell showed some promising signs.

“I thought he had some good moments,” Slater said.

“He certainly gets his team’s sets off to a really good start, he’s got a big body and he brings the ball back and he can create so many opportunities.”

“We saw an offload there to Josh Addo-Carr who put the ball down, so he’s just got to learn his time and place when to throw those balls.

“He made a couple of crucial tackles on Kalyn Ponga and Brandon Smith to save a couple of tries.

“There were a few moments where he just got caught out of position and that can happen really easy.

“He’s going to learn all this, this is his first hit-out at fullback in the top grade and the more he plays there, the better he’ll get.”

Mitchell has played 96 NRL games since debuting for the Roosters in 2016 and has also represented New South Wales and Australia.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images.