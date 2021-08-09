Billy Slater lends support to Will Chambers amid ‘pretty rough’ circumstances

Billy Slater has offered words of support for Sharks veteran Will Chambers, after he allegedly ‘crossed the line’ in a sledge against the Warriors’ Kane Evans.

“There’s always going to be a bit of chat out there, when it’s in the heat of the battle,” Billy told Mark Levy.

Billy hesitated to comment on the incident directly without all the facts at hand, and took into account Chambers’ personal circumstances.

“He’s had a pretty rough journey over the last month.

“He does look a bit frustrated; I’d like to see Will just focus on his footy, but that’s just me.”

