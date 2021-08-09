2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Billy Slater lends support to Will Chambers amid ‘pretty rough’ circumstances

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterCRONULLA SHARKSrugby league featuredWill Chambers
Article image for Billy Slater lends support to Will Chambers amid ‘pretty rough’ circumstances

Billy Slater has offered words of support for Sharks veteran Will Chambers, after he allegedly ‘crossed the line’ in a sledge against the Warriors’ Kane Evans.

“There’s always going to be a bit of chat out there, when it’s in the heat of the battle,” Billy told Mark Levy.

Billy hesitated to comment on the incident directly without all the facts at hand, and took into account Chambers’ personal circumstances.

“He’s had a pretty rough journey over the last month.

“He does look a bit frustrated; I’d like to see Will just focus on his footy, but that’s just me.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873